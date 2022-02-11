iHeartRadio

Hwy. 11 closed between Hearst and Longlac

Ontario Provincial Police said Highway 144, about 15 kilometres north of Cartier, is closed. (Supplied)

Bad weather and poor driving conditions have closed Highway 11 between Hearst and Longlac, Ontario Provincial Police said Friday.

"Reopening time unknown," police said in a tweet.

This story will be updated as more information comes available.

