Hwy. 11 closed near Hearst due to weather

The Ontario Provincial Police said in a tweet part of Highway 11 is closed as of Monday night.

ROAD CLOSURE: #Hwy11 between #Hearst and Blueberry Rd in #Longlac: the highway is closed in both directions due to inclement winter weather conditions. #SeeSnowGoSlow ^nk pic.twitter.com/zNfdPDOxt5

Highway 11 is closed in both directions between Heart and Blueberry Road in Longlac due to inclement winter weather conditions.

According to Ontario 511, Highway 11 closed in the Hearst area as of about 8 p.m. Monday due to weather (last updated 4:12 a.m. on Tuesday).

The 511 northeastern Ontario twitter account shows several collisions on Highway 11 leading up to the closure at Fern Glen Road, Emsdale Road and Pitopiko Road.

No estimate on when the highway will reopen.

"See snow go slow," said police.

OPP said that the highway remains closed due to the weather, in an update on social media just after 3:15 a.m. Tuesday,

More information to follow as it becomes available.