Hwy. 11 near North Bay reopened following a serious collision

UPDATE:

"Highway is open both directions," North Bay OPP said in a news release at 5:00 p.m.

Highway 11, near North Bay, was closed in both directions between Highway 64 to Collins Drive for several hours following a serious collision involving two motor vehicles.

The Highway 11 re-opened shortly after 4:20 p.m. according to a tweet by Ontario 511.

More information still to follow as it becomes available.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Ontario Provincial Police said in a tweet, part of Highway 11 is closed following a serious collision Thursday.

Highway 11 is closed in both directions between Highway 64 to Collins Drive, north of North Bay.Just after 10:30 a.m., members of the North Bay Detachment responded to a serious collision involving two vehicles near Sand Dam Road, police said in a news release.

North Bay OPP remains on the scene.

Few details are available at this time.

The highway remains closed as of 3 p.m. Thursday according to Ontario 511 and there is no estimated reopening time.

“Travellers can obtain road conditions by calling 511,” North Bay OPP said.

More information to follow as it becomes available.