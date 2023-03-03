Hwy. 11 crash results in drug seizure of almost $10k, police say

A single vehicle collision on Feb. 28 on Highway 11 has resulted in an arrest and a sizable drug seizure.

“Kirkland Lake OPP responded to a single motor vehicle in the ditch along Highway 11,” said police in a Facebook post Thursday.

“The driver was found to be impaired.”

The resulting investigation results in a police seizure of drugs and cash with an estimated street value of more than $9,500.

The driver is facing both drug trafficking charges and impaired driving charges.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.