Hwy. 11 from North Bay to Marten River reopens following collision

Ontario Provincial Police said Highway 144, about 15 kilometres north of Cartier, is closed. (Supplied)

Highway 11 just north of North Bay is has reopened in both directions, after being closed for several hours due to a collision.

Original story:

Highway 11 just north of North Bay is closed in both directions.

Few details are available, but the road is closed at Sand Dam Road East.

This story will be updated when more information comes available.

