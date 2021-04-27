Hwy.11 near Kirkland Lake reopened after serious crash

Highway 11 near Kirkland Lake has been reopened following a collision that sent one person to hospital with serious injuries on Tuesday.

Ontario Provincial Police said officers responded to a call about a crash between a commercial and a passenger vehicle at 3:36 p.m. Tuesday in Maisonville Township.

One person sustained life-threatening injuries in the incident.

Police said the highway was reopened at 2:45 a.m. Wednesday after being closed for 11 hours.

An investigation is ongoing and is being led by the provincial technical traffic collision team and a collision resconstructionist.

No word on the cause of the crash or if there are any charges pending.