Hwy. 11 near North Bay reopens following collision

The highway has reopened, police said Tuesday afternoon.

Original story:

Highway 11 near Sand Dam Road – just north of North Bay -- is closed Tuesday morning as emergency crews deal with a major collision.

Ontario Provincial Police said that two tractor-trailers collided, causing minor injuries.

“Highway 11 North near Sand Dam Road is closed in both directions while the highway is cleared,” police said on social media.

This story will be updated when more information is available.