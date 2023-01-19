Hwy. 11 North near South River reopened

The northbound lanes of Highway 11 were closed for serval hours Thursday as a result of a police investigation in South River, police say.

The Ministry of Transportation confirmed the closure south of North Bay in a 511 Ontario tweet just before 11:30 a.m.

Police Investigation on #HWY11 Northbound at MOUNTAIN VIEW RD/TOWER RD/MARCHAR STRONG BOUNDARY RD. 2 lanes and NORTH shoulder closed. #Incident #ONHwys https://t.co/lUMIPUzrTW

Ontario Provincial Police said in a tweet that all northbound lanes of the highway have been closed at Boundary Road.

ROAD CLOSURE: #Hwy11 at Boundary Road #SouthRiver: All northbound lanes are closed. ^ks

CTV News has reached out to the OPP for comment on the nature of the investigation and has not yet received a response.

A detour was available via Highway 124.

The Ministry of Transportation announce in a 511 Ontario tweet, that the highway had fully reopened just after 8 p.m.

Cleared: Police Investigation on #HWY11 Northbound at MOUNTAIN VIEW RD/TOWER RD/MARCHAR STRONG BOUNDARY RD. 2 lanes and NORTH shoulder closed. #Incident #ONHwys