Hwy. 11 north of Temiskaming Shores reopened after crash

Ontario Provincial Police say Highway 11 north of Temiskaming Shores has reopened following a crash involving a transport carrying dangerous Thursday morning.

Officers were called to the scene near Development Road in the Township of Harley shortly after 6 a.m. on May 20.

No word on the type of dangerous goods that were on the tractor-trailer at the time of the collision or how many vehicles were involved, but police said the Ministry of the Environment has been notified.

The Ministry of Transportation said in a tweet at 9:38 a.m. that the road had been reopened after being closed for more than two hours.

No injuries were reported and no word on if any charges are pending.