HWY 11 reopened after a tractor trailer collision near Calstock
Daniel Bertrand
UPDATE:
All lanes of Highway 11 have reopened following a tractor trailer collision near Calstock, between Kapuskasing and Longlac.
According to Ontario 511 the highway was closed from about 10:40 a.m. until approximetely 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.
No other details have been released at this time.
ORIGINAL:
All lanes of Highway 11 at Micro Tower Rd in the Pagwa area near Calstock, between Kapuskasing and Longlac, are closed due to a tractor trailer collision.
The collision was reported shortly after 10:40 a.m. on Saturday.
No ETA for reopening at this time.
