Hwy. 11 reopened after North Bay hockey team bus fire

CTV News has learned a bus carrying the North Bay Trappers AAA U18 hockey team caught fire Sunday evening on Highway 11 in the Kirkland Lake area.

The team was on their way home after playing the Kapuskasing Flyers Sunday afternoon as part of a three-game road trip.

As a result, Highway 11 was closed for about three hours in both directions, reopening around midnight.

COLLISION: #Hwy11 is closed in both directions between #Hwy101 in #Matheson and #Hwy66 in #KirklandLake due to a vehicle fire. #OPP on scene. Detour SB is Hwy101 to Hwy672 to Hwy66, NB Hwy66 to Hwy672 to Hwy101. ^nk pic.twitter.com/9u3FCVexWF

OPP said the fire started after the vehicle blew a tire.

CTV News was told everyone got off the bus safely, however, all of the equipment and most of their personal belongings they had with them were lost in the fire.

No injuries were reported.

The Trappers were scheduled to travel to the U.S. on Friday, but now, that trip is in question.

CTV News has reached out to the hockey team for comment, but it said it has been "directed not to answer anything at this point until after the investigation is complete."

Tisdale Bus Lines has offered to cover the cost to replace the eqiupment. Read more on the story here.