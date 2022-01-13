Hwy. 11 reopened after several crashes Wednesday

After several serious crashes closed portions of Highway 11 in northern Ontario for most of the day Wednesday, the road has been fully reopened.

Two crashes, more than 300 kilometres apart, had Highway 11 from Englehart to New Liskeard and Kapuskasing to Hearst closed while police investigated.

DEADLY CRASH

A fatal crash in the Township of Hilliard, in the Earlton area, happened shortly before 8 a.m. and that portion of the highway was reopened 12 hours later.

The crash involved two commercial vehicles, one headed north and the other south, police said in a news release.

The driver of the southbound vehicle was killed in the collision.

An autopsy is scheduled to take place in Sudbury on Friday.

During the closure, detours were set up using highways 562 and 571.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them.

VAL RITA

The other crash in Val Rita happened around 10:16 a.m. and involved two commercial vehicles, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release. That crash had traffic at a standstill for about 14 hours in both directions.

The driver of a commercial fleet van involved in the crash was taken to hospital with serious non-life threatening injuries.

OPP investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the crash in Val Rita to come forward as the investigation continues.

There were several other crashes on Highway 11 the same day but were cleared up quickly.