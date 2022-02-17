Hwy. 11 reopened between North Bay and New Liskeard following crash

Ontario Provincial Police confirm Highway 11 between North Bay and New Liskeard has reopened after another crash early Thursday morning.

It was the second crash on the same stretch of highway within hours.

OPP tweeted about the first crash just after 9 p.m. Wednesday. The road reopened around 11:30 p.m.

Just before 4 a.m. Thursday, OPP tweeted again saying the road is closed in the same area again due to a collision.

The second collision was cleared around 8:30 a.m.

No word on the cause of either crash or if any injuries were reported.