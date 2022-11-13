Hwy 11 reopened following a vehicle fire
UPDATE:
Highway 11 is reopened after being closed in both directions in the Sesekinika area near Gale Lake and West Sesekinka Lake Road Sunday due to a vehicle fire.
In a tweet, Ontario 511 advised the road had reopened shortly before 9 p.m.
Cleared: Other on #HWY11 Both Directions at SESEKINIKA RD. All lanes closed. #Closures #ONHwys— 511Ontario (@511Ontario) November 14, 2022
Still no word on the cause of the fire at this time.
ORIGINAL STORY:
In a tweet, Ontario 511 confirmed part of Highway 11 is closed Sunday evening.
Other on #HWY11 Both Directions at SESEKINIKA RD. All lanes closed. #Closures #ONHwys https://t.co/gbRk5yZHIo— 511ONNortheastern (@511ONNortheast) November 14, 2022
According to the 511 closure map, Highway 11 is closed in both directions in the Sesekinika area near Gale Lake and West Sesekinka Lake Road due to a vehicle fire.
Few details are available at this time.
According to the Ministry of Transportation, the road closure began just after 7:30 p.m.
More information to follow as it becomes available.
-
