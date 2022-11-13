Hwy 11 reopened following a vehicle fire

UPDATE:

Highway 11 is reopened after being closed in both directions in the Sesekinika area near Gale Lake and West Sesekinka Lake Road Sunday due to a vehicle fire.

In a tweet, Ontario 511 advised the road had reopened shortly before 9 p.m.

Cleared: Other on #HWY11 Both Directions at SESEKINIKA RD. All lanes closed. #Closures #ONHwys

Still no word on the cause of the fire at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY:

In a tweet, Ontario 511 confirmed part of Highway 11 is closed Sunday evening.

Other on #HWY11 Both Directions at SESEKINIKA RD. All lanes closed. #Closures #ONHwys https://t.co/gbRk5yZHIo

According to the 511 closure map, Highway 11 is closed in both directions in the Sesekinika area near Gale Lake and West Sesekinka Lake Road due to a vehicle fire.

Few details are available at this time.

According to the Ministry of Transportation, the road closure began just after 7:30 p.m.

More information to follow as it becomes available.