Hwy 11 reopened in both directions

UPDATE:

Highway 11 in Hearst has reopened in both directions after being closed between O'Connor Road and Collin Road for over an hour.

In a tweet, police advised the road had reopened shortly after 3:30 p.m.

Original Story:

Highway 11 in Hearst is closed in both directions between O'Connor Road and Collin Road.

The Ontario Provincial Police announced the road closure on twitter shortly before 2:30 p.m.

OPP are on the scene.

More information to follow as it becomes available. Check back for updates on this developing news.