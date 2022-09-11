iHeartRadio

Hwy 11 reopened in both directions

Highway 11 in Hearst has reopened in both directions after being closed between O'Connor Road and Collin Road for over an hour. (File)

UPDATE:

Highway 11 in Hearst has reopened in both directions after being closed between O'Connor Road and Collin Road for over an hour.

In a tweet, police advised the road had reopened shortly after 3:30 p.m.

RE-OPENED: CLOSED: #Hwy11 #Hearst has re-opened in both directions between O'Connor Rd and Collin Rd. ^sm

— OPPCommunicationsNER (@OPP_COMM_NER) September 11, 2022

Original Story:

Highway 11 in Hearst is closed in both directions between O'Connor Road and Collin Road.

The Ontario Provincial Police announced the road closure on twitter shortly before 2:30 p.m.

CLOSED: #Hwy11 #Hearst is closed in both directions between O'Connor Rd and Collin Rd. #OPP on scene. ^sm

— OPPCommunicationsNER (@OPP_COMM_NER) September 11, 2022

OPP are on the scene.

More information to follow as it becomes available. Check back for updates on this developing news.

