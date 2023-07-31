Hwy. 11 reopens after crash sends four people to hospital

After being closed for six hours, Highway 11 has reopened near Sand Dam Road following a serious two-vehicle collision.

The North Bay detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police announced the roadway was open Monday evening.

OPP were called at 11 a.m. to respond to the scene, where four people were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

“The Highway is closed in both directions from North Bay to Highway 64 in Marten River,” police said in a news release.

“The investigation is still in the preliminary stages and more information will be provided when it is available. The highway will remain closed while the investigation is completed.”

Motorists can obtain road information by calling 511 or by visiting the Ministry of Transportation of Ontario (MTO) website.

Ontario Provincial Police said the investigation is ongoing.