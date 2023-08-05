Hwy. 11 reopens after fatal collision

Highway 11 reopened shortly before 8:30 p.m. Saturday after being closed from Highway 101 junction in Matheson to Highway 66 in Kenogami since early afternoon because of a fatal collision.

“The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a single motor vehicle collision where one person has died,” police said in a news release.

“At approximately 11:30 a.m., members of the Iroquois Falls Detachment of the OPP responded to a collision at the intersection of Highway 11 and Highway 572, Playfair Township, in Ramore.”

The Ministry of Transportation’s 511 Ontario Twitter account said the roadway is closed because of a collision shortly after noon.

“All lanes closed,” read the tweet.

It reopened just before 8:30 p.m. according to a subsequent tweet which marked the roadway "cleared".

A 160 kilometre detour was available via Highways 101, 672 and 66 during the more than eight hour closure.

“Highway 11 is closed from Kenogami to Matheson due to a collision. Detour Highway 11 to Highway 101 to Highway 672 to Highway 66 back to Highway 11,” said the Ontario 511 map.

Police have not release details as to the cause of the crash or the identity of the victim.

“The investigation is still on-going,” said police.

“Further information will be released as it becomes available.”