Hwy. 11 reopens after transport trucks involved in head-on collision

After being closed for 13.5 hours because two commercial motor vehicles were involved in a head-on collision, Highway 11 has reopened.

The crash took place just after midnight Wednesday. A second collision occurred “when a snow plow drove over the significant debris on the Highway,” the Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release Wednesday.

“Nipissing District Paramedic Services transported two drivers and two passengers to hospital,” the OPP said.

“One of the drivers has suffered life-altering injuries. The driver of the snow plow was not injured.”