Highway 11 reopened after serious crash injured one near Englehart

Highway 11 has reopened in both directions in the Englehart area after being closed between Highway 573 and Highway 560 for about eight hours due to a serious two-vehicle crash, Ontario Provincial Police said early Thursday morning.

It happened between a pickup truck and a commercial vehicle in Pacaud Township around 4:50 p.m. Wednesday, the Temiskaming detachment of the OPP said.

Emergency crews from the Englehart Fire Department and Timiskaming Emergency Medical Services responded to the crash and one person was taken to hospital by paramedics.

The road reopened shortly before 2 a.m.

No word on the cause or if any charges are pending, but the investigation is continuing.

"If you have information regarding this collision, contact the Temiskaming OPP at 705-647-8400, your local OPP detachment at 1-888-310-1122 or your nearest police authority," OPP said.

"Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000."

CLEARED: #Hwy11 #Englehart between #Hwy573 and #Hwy560: the highway has fully REOPENED. ^nk

COLLISION: #Hwy11 #Englehart: the highway is closed in both directions between #Hwy573 and #Hwy560 following a collision. #OPP on scene. Reopening time unknown. Lengthy closure expected. Detour on Hwy573 and Hwy560 through Charlton. ^nk pic.twitter.com/C75JIuJ92Z

