Hwy. 124 reopened after crash in Sundridge

All lanes of Highway 124 have been reopened in Sundridge following a crash Friday afternoon, the Ontario Ministry of Transportation said in a tweet just before 3 p.m.

The closure of the highway between Tower Road West and Union Street East, about 40 kilometres south of Powassan, was reported on social media around 12:42 p.m.

Few details on this developing story are available, but provincial police are at the scene.

No word on the cause of the crash, how many vehicles were involved, the estimated reopening time, or if there are any injuries.

More information to follow as it becomes available.