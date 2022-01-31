Hwy. 144 fully reopens after heavy truck lands in ditch

Highway 144 south of the Watershed has fully reopened, Ontario Provincial Police said Monday evening.

Original story:

Highway 144 south of the Watershed is down to one lane, Ontario Provincial Police said Monday afternoon.

The entire highway could be shut down, police warned, as crews attempt to remove a commercial motor vehicle that is in a ditch along the highway.

"Investigation revealed that the CMV was travelling northbound when it lost control, struck the ditch and flipped over on its side," police said in a news release.

"The driver suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to hospital by paramedics as a precautionary measure."

"Expect delays through the area," police said in a tweet. "No detour available."

This story will be updated as more information comes available.