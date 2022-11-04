Hwy. 144 reopened after crews clean up big spill due to fiery, fatal crash

Highway 144 south of Timmins has reopened after taking crews almost two days to clean up a 'big' spill following a fatal crash involving three commercial vehicles Wednesday night, Ontario Provincial Police says.

OPP Const. Stéphanie Bélec told CTV News in an email just after noon on Friday, the road has reopened in both directions.

One person died in the crash and another driver had non-life-threatening injuries, she added.

The identity of the victim has not been revealed.

It happened around 5 p.m. Nov. 2 south of Doyle Road, about 22 kilometres south of the Highway 101 interchange, in Doyle Township, OPP said.

"A southbound commercial motor vehicle collided with two northbound commercial motor vehicles, resulting in the highway being blocked," police said.

The closure, between Arctic Watershed plaque and Highway 101, lasted 43 hours and stretched 118 kilometres.

Several teams are assisting with the ongoing investigation, including OPP technical collision investigators, a collision reconstructionist, traffic incident management and enforcement, Cochrane District Emergency Medical Services, Timmins Fire Department, Mattagami First Nation Fire Department, the Ministry of the Environment and Ministry of Transportation.

No word on if any charges are pending.