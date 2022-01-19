Hwy. 144 reopened near Cartier following crash

Highway 144 has been fully reopened after a commercial vehicle crash north of Cartier, Ontario Provincial Police said.

Officers from the Nipissing West detachment were called to the single-vehicle crash at 10:31 a.m. Wednesday south of Halfway Lake Provincial Park in Ulster Township, police said in a news release.

"A commercial motor vehicle (CMV) had jackknife on the highway and collided into a rock-cut, blocking traffic in both directions," police said.

"No person was injured in the collision."

No charges were laid against the driver as a result of the incident.

The highway was closed for about six hours and two heavy tow trucks were required to remove the CMV from the road.