Hwy. 144 reopens following Friday morning collision

Highway 144 reopened about 7:30 p.m. Friday after a collision that morning.

The roadway was closed between Cartier and Hwy. 560 in Gogama, Ont.

The Ministry of Transportation's 511 Twitter account said the roadway reopened shortly after 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Cleared: Collision on #HWY144 Both Directions between SEC HWY 560, GOGAMA and CARTIER W ENT, CARTIER. All lanes closed. #Closure #ONHwys

Police have not released any information on the nature of the collision.

Few details are available at this time, but photos from the scene shared on social media indicate the collision involved one or more tractor-trailers.

"Highway 144 from Timmins to Cartier closed - just made it through," said a driver on the Skilled Trucks Canada Facebook page, just after 7 a.m.

More details to follow on this developing story as details become available.