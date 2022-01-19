Hwy. 144 reopens near Cartier

Highway 144 has reopened, the OPP said Wednesday afternoon. No information has yet been released on what caused the closure of the highway.

Original story:

Ontario Provincial Police said Highway 144, about 15 kilometres north of Cartier, is closed.

The road is closed in the area between Cartier and Highway 560, police said.

"Reopening time unknown, updates to follow," the OPP said in a tweet.

This story will be updated when more information comes available.