Hwy. 17 between White River, Wawa reopens following collision

Highway 17 has reopened between White River and Wawa, officials said Tuesday afternoon.

Original story

Highway 17 is closed Boxing Day between White River and Wawa as emergency responders deal with a collision.

Ontario Provincial Police announced the closure late Tuesday morning on X.

COLLISION: #Hwy17 from South White River Bridge/mile marker 948 to mile marker 947 is fully closed following a collision. #OPP on scene. ^cw pic.twitter.com/rMZbTdT5go

Few details are know, including how long the highway will remain closed. This story will be updated when more information is available.