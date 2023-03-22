Hwy. 17 partially reopens between Wawa, White River
CTVNorthernOntario.ca Digital Content Producer
Darren MacDonald
Highway 17 has partially reopened, officials said Wednesday evening.
Only the lane and east shoulder remains closed.
Original story:
Ontario Provincial Police said early Wednesday evening that Highway 17 is closed in both directions between Wawa and White River.
Police officials told CTV’s Ian Campbell that a tractor-trailer jackknifed across the roadway.
A tow truck is currently on the scene. This story will be updated when more information is available.
-
