Hwy. 17 reopens between Batchawana Bay and White River
CTVNorthernOntario.ca 6 and 11:30 pm co-anchor
Sarah Freemark
Highway 17 between Batchawana Bay and White River has reopened, Ontario Provincial Police said Thursday afternoon.
The highway had been closed due to poor weather conditions.
Original story:
Hwy. 17 is closed in both directions between Batchawana Bay and White River due to poor weather conditions.
At 10:30 p.m., OPP shared via social media that the highway will remain closed until the "treacherous weather" clears.
ROAD CLOSURE: #Hwy17 is closed in both directions between #BatchawanaBay and #White River due to treacherous weather conditions. ^nk pic.twitter.com/6FnRNPqNGH— OPPCommunicationsNER (@OPP_COMM_NER) January 27, 2022
