Three people hurt in Hwy. 17 collision in Sturgeon Falls

Hwy. 17 in Sturgeon Falls is open to traffic in both directions after officers were callled to the scene of a three-vehicle collision Wednesday afternoon, police said in a news release.

It involved a sports utility vehicle, passenger van and a pickup truck east of Landfill Site Road in Sturgeon Falls.

Police said the cause of the collision is under investigation..

Update #1

A detour is now available following a motor vehicle collision that closed Hwy. 17 in Sturgeon Falls, Ontario Provincial Police said Wednesday.

Traffic will be detour through Highway 64 in Sturgeon Falls to Highway 11, north of North Bay, while members of the Nipissing West detachment of the OPP, investigate a motor vehicle collision involving a sports utility vehicle, passenger van and pickup truck on Highway 17, east of Landfill Site Road, Sturgeon Falls.

"Three people had been transported to the local hospital with serious injuries by Nipissing Paramedic Services," police said in a news release.

"The highway will remain closed in both directions, while members from the Traffic Incident Management Enforcement investigate the collision. Further information will be provided as it becomes available."

