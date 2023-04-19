Hwy. 17 collision in Sudbury sends two people to hospital

Two drivers in Sudbury have been taken to hospital after a collision Wednesday morning on Highway 17 near Coniston.

Ontario Provincial Police were called shortly after 8 a.m. and responded to the two-vehicle crash with Greater Sudbury Fire Services.

“Both drivers had been transported to the local hospital, with non-life-threatening injuries,” the OPP said in a news release.

“A 60-year-old person, from Sudbury has been charged with careless driving.”

The highway was closed in both directions for just under an hour during the investigation.