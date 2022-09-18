Hwy 17 crash Sunday involved an OPP fleet vehicle

More details are coming to light about a multiple vehicle collision that closed part of Highway 17 near Verner for several hours on Sunday.

The collision took place early afternoon, closing the highway between Cartier Street and Deer Lake Road.

Ontario Provincial Police Const. Rob Lewis told CTV News, the crash involved an OPP fleet vehicle and an on-duty officer.

“No serious injuries to report,” Lewis said.

The driver of the other motor vehicle was treated for minor injuries.

A detour was available via St. Amour Road and Cartier Street to get back to Highway 17 around the closure.

In a tweet, the OPP said the road re-opened in both directions shortly before 5 p.m. Sunday evening.

CLEARED: #Hwy17 between Cartier Street and Deer Lake Road - Verner: Highway has reopened. ^cw pic.twitter.com/wazYRHEmNs

Lewis said a media release about the collision will be issued on Monday and that the incident is currently under investigation.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.

More information to follow as it becomes available.