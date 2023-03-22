iHeartRadio

Hwy. 17 fully reopen between Wawa, White River


Highway 17 has fully reopened following a collision between Wawa and White River, Ontario Provincial Police said Wednesday evening.

The highway was closed in both directions for nearly six hours after a tractor-trailer jackknifed across the road.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. and was reopened after 9 p.m.

