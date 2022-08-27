Hwy. 17 now reopened
Update:
Ontario Provincial Police have confirmed in a tweet, the collision was cleared shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday and Highway 17 is fully reopened in both directions.
CLEARED: COLLISION: #Hwy17 #Verner between Kirkpatrick Rd and #Hwy575: the highway has fully REOPENED. ^nk— OPPCommunicationsNER (@OPP_COMM_NER) August 28, 2022
Original Story:
Highway17 is closed in both directions between Sudbury and North Bay due to a collision.
The collision happened between Kirkpatrick Road and Highway 575 in the Verner area.
Few details are available at this time.
Ontario 511 tweeted, the crash happened just before 7 p.m. Saturday evening.
Collision on #HWY17 Both Directions at CALDWELL-KIRKPATRICK TWP BDY. All lanes closed. #Closures #ONHwys https://t.co/px10oHP6ZB— 511ONNortheastern (@511ONNortheast) August 27, 2022
Ontario Province Police are currently on the scene according to a tweet.
COLLISION: #Hwy17 #Verner: the highway is closed in both directions between Kirkpatrick Rd and #Hwy575 following a collision. #OPP on scene. ^nk pic.twitter.com/1rGdD8icYq— OPPCommunicationsNER (@OPP_COMM_NER) August 27, 2022
A detour is available on Old Highway 17.
More information to follow as it becomes available. Check back for updates on this developing news.