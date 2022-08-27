Hwy. 17 now reopened

Update:

Ontario Provincial Police have confirmed in a tweet, the collision was cleared shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday and Highway 17 is fully reopened in both directions.

CLEARED: COLLISION: #Hwy17 #Verner between Kirkpatrick Rd and #Hwy575: the highway has fully REOPENED. ^nk

Original Story:

Highway17 is closed in both directions between Sudbury and North Bay due to a collision.

The collision happened between Kirkpatrick Road and Highway 575 in the Verner area.

Few details are available at this time.

Ontario 511 tweeted, the crash happened just before 7 p.m. Saturday evening.

Collision on #HWY17 Both Directions at CALDWELL-KIRKPATRICK TWP BDY. All lanes closed. #Closures #ONHwys https://t.co/px10oHP6ZB

Ontario Province Police are currently on the scene according to a tweet.

COLLISION: #Hwy17 #Verner: the highway is closed in both directions between Kirkpatrick Rd and #Hwy575 following a collision. #OPP on scene. ^nk pic.twitter.com/1rGdD8icYq

A detour is available on Old Highway 17.

More information to follow as it becomes available. Check back for updates on this developing news.