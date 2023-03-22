Hwy. 17 partially reopens between Wawa, White River

Highway 17 has partially reopened, officials said Wednesday evening.

Only the lane and east shoulder remains closed.

Original story:

Ontario Provincial Police said early Wednesday evening that Highway 17 is closed in both directions between Wawa and White River.

Police officials told CTV’s Ian Campbell that a tractor-trailer jackknifed across the roadway.

A tow truck is currently on the scene. This story will be updated when more information is available.