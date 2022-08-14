HWY 17 reopened

Update:

The Ontario Provincial Police confirmed in a tweet that Highway 17 has now reopened following a collision early this morning near Highway 6.

CLEARED: ROAD CLOSURE: #Hwy17 between #Webbwood and #McKerrow: Roadway REOPENED. ^aw pic.twitter.com/fGwwh7ulSC

The collision was cleared shortly after 8 a.m.

Original Story:

In a tweet, the Ontario Provincial Police advise Highway 17 is closed between Webbwood and McKerrow following a collision.

OPP officers are on the scene.

Ontario 511, in a tweet, indicates the closure is from the Highway 6 turnoff to Espanola to O'Neil Street in Webbwood.

Few other details are known at this time.

More information to follow as it becomes available. Check back for updates on this developing news.