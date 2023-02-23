Hwy. 17 reopens after a collision north of the Sault

A collision completely closed part of Highway 17 north of the Sault Thursday morning, the OPP said in a tweet just after 9:30 a.m.

The crash occurred near the Batchawana Bay bridge at marker 1178 and officers were at the scene.

The northbound lane reopened shortly after noon, according to the Ministry of Transportation’s 511 map.

The roadway fully reopened just after 5 p.m., OPP said, in another tweet.

No details on injuries or the cause of the crash have been released at this time.

