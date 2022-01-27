Hwy. 17 reopens between Batchawana Bay and White River

Highway 17 between Batchawana Bay and White River has reopened, Ontario Provincial Police said Thursday afternoon.

The highway had been closed due to poor weather conditions.

Original story:

Hwy. 17 is closed in both directions between Batchawana Bay and White River due to poor weather conditions.

At 10:30 p.m., OPP shared via social media that the highway will remain closed until the "treacherous weather" clears.

