Hwy. 17 reopens following collision near Espanola


The roadway has been reopened, officials said early Thursday evening.

No details regarding exactly what happened have been released.

ORIGINAL STORY

A collision Thursday afternoon has closed Highway 17 in both directions.

While few details have been released, the roadway is closed at Mullen Road in Espanola.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

