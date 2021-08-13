Hwy. 17 reopens near Chalk River following two-vehicle crash
One person is being treated for serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash in the Ottawa Valley.
Highway 17 reopened near Kings Road Friday morning following the investigation into the crash.
Ontario Provincial Police say a car collided head-on with a tractor trailer near Chalk River at approximately 10 p.m. Thursday. The driver of the car was flown to an Ottawa-area hospital by air ambulance with serious injuries. They are not considered life-threatening.
The tractor trailer caught fire as a result of the crash. The driver was not injured.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.. The Ministry of the Environment also sent officials because there was a fuel spill from the tractor trailer.
Hwy. 17 was closed overnight while police investigated the crash. It reopened just after 10 a.m. Friday.
Chalk River is about 180 kilometres northwest of Ottawa.
