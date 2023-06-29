Hwy. 17 traffic stop leads to charges for 3 from southern Ont.

Three people were arrested on June 27 for drug trafficking and firearms charges following a traffic stop in Nairn-Hyman Township, Ont.

Just after 11 p.m. that evening, members of the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) observed a vehicle speeding on Highway 17 while on patrol and conducted a traffic stop.

“During the stop, police determined that two of the vehicle occupants were in violation of court orders,” police said in a news release Thursday.

“Police conducted a search and located a handgun, ammunition and drugs suspected to be fentanyl, cocaine and crack cocaine with an estimated street value of approximately $55,000.”

Charged is the 21-year-old driver from Belleville, an 18-year-old from Scarborough and a 16-year-old from Etobicoke. They face numerous drug trafficking and weapons charges along with failing to comply with various probation and court orders. The driver was also charged with speeding 1-49 km/h over the posted limit.

All three accused have been remanded into custody and are scheduled to appear in court in Sudbury at a later date.

None of the accusations has been proven in court.