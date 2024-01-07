Hwy. 17 traffic stop reveals thousands of cartons of unmarked cigarettes

Provincial police busted driver in northwestern Ontario with more than two dozen cases – 2,200 cartons – of unmarked cigarettes.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) conducted a traffic stop on Highway 17 in the Township of Ignace after observing the vehicle had only one working headlight on Saturday.

“Upon further investigation, large cases of unmarked cigarettes were observed in the rear of the vehicle,” said police on social media.

“32 cases were located inside the vehicle. There were 2,200 cartons. This totals up to 440,000 of contraband cigarettes.”

Police said the estimated value of the tobacco is $128,000.

The driver was charged with possession of unmarked cigarettes and possession of unmarked cigarettes for sale contrary in addition to the driving without proper headlights traffic offence.

The vehicle involved was also impounded for seven days according to police.