Hwy. 401 driver nabbed for speeding with newborn in unbuckled car seat

A driver stopped for speeding on Highway 401 was ticketed Thursday after an officer discovered a newborn baby was not buckled into a car seat properly.

An Ontario Provincial Police officer stopped the vehicle going 142 km/h in Augusta Township.

Police say the officer also found a newborn not buckled in the car seat.

The driver received tickets for speeding and the seatbelt violation.

"Always secure children in a proper car seat and according to weight/height," police said.

