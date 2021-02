The eastbound lanes of Highway 401 have reopened at Townline Rd. in Cambridge following a collision there early Tuesday morning.

Just before 4 a.m., Ontario Provincial Police tweeted about the crash that involved three vehicles.

They say a transport truck rear-ended another transport truck, which was followed by another vehicle sliding into the side of the jackknifed truck.

Police say no injuries were reported as a result of the crash.

The highway fully reopened to traffic shortly after 10 a.m.

