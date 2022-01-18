Hwy. 401 westbound reopens in Cambridge after crash
CTV News Kitchener Multimedia Journalist
Chris Thomson
Westbound lanes of Hwy. 401 have reopened after a crash on Tuesday morning.
OPP tweeted about the collision near Hespeler Road around 7:10 a.m. on Tuesday.
They say the two left lanes were closed due to the collision.
The crash was cleared around 9:45 a.m., but there were still traffic delays in the area.
