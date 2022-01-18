iHeartRadio

Hwy. 401 westbound reopens in Cambridge after crash

image.jpg

Westbound lanes of Hwy. 401 have reopened after a crash on Tuesday morning.

OPP tweeted about the collision near Hespeler Road around 7:10 a.m. on Tuesday.

They say the two left lanes were closed due to the collision.

The crash was cleared around 9:45 a.m., but there were still traffic delays in the area.

12