Hwy. 401 westbound reopens in Cambridge after crash
CTV News Kitchener Multimedia Journalist
Chris Thomson
Westbound lanes of Hwy. 401 have reopened after a crash on Tuesday morning.
OPP tweeted about the collision near Hespeler Road around 7:10 a.m. on Tuesday.
They say the two left lanes were closed due to the collision.
The crash was cleared around 9:45 a.m., but there were still traffic delays in the area.
-
N.L. school material on immigration 'very concerning' and needs review, says ministerNewfoundland and Labrador's education minister says he's worried parts of the province's Grade 9 social studies curriculum have made immigrant students feel unwelcome.
-
"We need your help": New Brunswick asks for volunteers to assist health-care systemThe New Brunswick government has issued an urgent call for volunteers to help the province in its pandemic response efforts.
-
No one knows why the crows are dying in a Charlottetown park, scientists called inIt was during the holiday break that something awful started happening to many of the thousands of crows that frequent Victoria Park in downtown Charlottetown.
-
N.L. reports two more deaths due to COVID-19, 14 patients in hospital with diseaseTen people in Newfoundland and Labrador have died from COVID-19 in the past three weeks.
-
Betty White Challenge raises $60K for Edmonton Humane SocietyFans of the late Betty White donated thousands of dollars to animal shelters across the world on Monday, the day the animal lover would have turned 100 years old.
-
Second suspect arrested in homicide of Western University studentA man wanted in connection with the death of a Western University student has turned himself in to police.
-
-
Incidental COVID-19 transmissions to hospital patients creates strain for Alberta health-care workersThe province of Alberta is beginning to differentiate its statistics on patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and those where it is unclear if the virus contributed to their admission.
-
Chatham-Kent council receives update on property vision and next steps for WheatleyChatham-Kent council last night received an update from staff regarding the ongoing situation in Wheatley with property visitation data and next steps.