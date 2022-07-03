Hwy. 416 driver nabbed for speeding with infant not buckled up in backseat, OPP says

Ontario Provincial Police say an infant was not wearing a seatbelt in the backseat of a vehicle stopped for speeding for Highway 416 south of Ottawa.

Officers conducting speed enforcement over the Canada Day long weekend stopped a vehicle travelling 140 km/h on Hwy. 416 in North Grenville Sunday afternoon.

Police say the driver was "speeding/passing a decent amount of traffic" when officers spotted the vehicle.

"Infant found unrestrained in the backseat," the OPP said on Twitter.

The G2 driver, also the child's parent, is facing charges for speeding and seatbelt violations.

