Hwy. 518 reopens following crash in Kearney

UPDATE:

Highway 518 in Kearney, Ont. has reopened Saturday afternoon after been closed for almost two hours between Main Street and Birchdale Road following a collision.

"The highway has fully reopened," police said in a tweet, shortly after 3:45 p.m.

Police have not released any details about the crash.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Highway 518 in Kearney, Ont. is closed Saturday afternoon between Main Street and Birchdale Road.

Few details are available, but the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said, in a tweet, the roadway is closed because of a collision.

“OPP on scene,” police said.

This story will be updated as more information comes available.

