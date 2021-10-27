Hwy. 63 reopen after fatal collision

UPDATE: Highway 63 reopened around 8 p.m. Wednesday night following a fatal collision.

"It has been confirmed that one person has died," the OPP said in a news release.

Police were called at 10:30 a.m. regarding a serious motor vehicle collision on the roadway.

Technical investigators and the Ontario Coroner's Office were on the scene to help with the investigation.

Further information will be released as it becomes available, police said.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact the North Bay OPP at 705- 495- 3878, the local OPP detachment at 1-888-310-1122 or the nearest police authority.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

ORIGINAL: Highway 63 in North Bay is closed Wednesday following a fatal motor vehicle collision, Ontario Provincial Police said.

Police were called at 10:30 a.m. regarding a serious motor vehicle collision on the roadway.

"It has been confirmed that one person has died," the OPP said in a news release.

Technical investigators and the Ontario Coroner's Office are on the scene to help with the investigation.

"Highway 63 is closed in both directions while police continue to investigate," police said. "There is no detour available. The highway will remain closed for several hours."

Further information will be released as it becomes available, police said.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact the North Bay OPP at 705- 495- 3878, the local OPP detachment at 1-888-310-1122 or the nearest police authority.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.