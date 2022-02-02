Hwy. 69 closed between Pointe au Baril and Parry Sound
A crash has closed the highway between Parry Sound and Point au Baril Wednesday afternoon, police say.
Officers from the West Parry Sound detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police were called to a colision in Archipelago Township around 12:50 p.m., police said in a news release.
"The collision is still under investigation but police have closed Highway 69 from Hwy. 124 to Hwy. 522 until further notice," OPP said.
More details to come on this developing news story.
#WestParrySoundOPP currently has #Hwy69 from #Hwy124 to #Hwy522 closed due to a motor vehicle collision. The collision is still under investigation and police will update when Hwy re-opens ^lhm pic.twitter.com/YBoZyZKMkA— OPP North East Region (@OPP_NER) February 2, 2022
Update: #Incident #HWY69 is closed in both directions between #Nobel & PointeAuBaril & #HWY400 NB closed from #Parry Sound to #Nobel due to a collision. #ONHwys https://t.co/67imjZT1TW… https://t.co/p9dJyP5tFv…— 511ONNortheastern (@511ONNortheast) February 2, 2022
