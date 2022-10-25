Hwy. 69 collision ends in fireball, driver charged with impaired

One person has been charged after a fiery crash Tuesday on Highway 69 in Burwash Township near Estaire.

Ontario Provincial Police said the occupants of the vehicle were able to escape before it was engulfed in flames.

"The occupants were not injured," police said in a tweet.

"It was determined that the driver was impaired. The driver was arrested and transported to Greater Sudbury Police Service for further testing."

A 33-year-old from Windsor has been charged with impaired driving, careless driving and driving without a license. They have a court date of Nov. 16 in Sudbury.

The driver was issued a 90-day driver's licence suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.